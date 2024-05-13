Saregama's Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun set to perform at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Performances will start at the Bharat Parv on May 16, hosted by the Indian Delegation and supported by Kamla Mills, broadcasting globally.
Music label Saregama's trio – Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun – are set to debut and perform at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Their performances will be a highlight at Cannes this year, showcasing India's rich musical heritage on an international stage.
The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, renowned for presenting the best in world cinema, is set to take place from May 14 to 25 in the French Riviera. Amidst a handpicked line up of critically acclaimed films and glamorously dressed personalities, this year's festival promises to be an extravaganza of talent and creativity.
The trio’s performances will begin at the Bharat Parv event on May 16, hosted by the official Indian Delegation from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, National Film Development Corporation and supported by Kamla Mills.
Celebrities, senior officials, and esteemed film guests from the international & Indian Film industry, will be in attendance. Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun will enthral the audience with a set list that blends their originals, released earlier this year, with classic all-time favourites from Saregama’s catalogue.
That’s not all! On May 17, Saregama Talent will also take center stage with another performance at the Bharat Pavilion, solidifying their global presence. Adding to the star power, Shaan will grace the stage to introduce the trio and set the scene for a dynamic show that promises to be unforgettable. The event will be filmed and broadcasted on Saregama's YouTube page, reaching fans worldwide.
Emphasising on the importance and grandeur of Bharat Parv, Prithul Kumar, JS (Film) & MD NFDC said, “Bharat Parv is a great platform to showcase the myraid creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent of India. We are immensely proud to showcase India on the global stage through the performances of Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This moment embodies our nation's cultural pride and artistic prowess, resonating with audiences worldwide.”
Siddharth Anand, senior VP Films and Events shares, “Seeing Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun represent India's vibrant talent at Cannes 2024 fills us with immense pride. As an artist-first company, it's our unwavering commitment to open doors of opportunities for our talent to shine on the global stage. This is just the beginning of their journey, and we're excited to witness their continued success.”
Nidarshana Gowani, Wife of Real Estate Visionary Ramesh Gowani & Owner of Kamala Mills quips, "It's truly exhilarating to witness the vibrant cultural representation at Cannes 2024, spearheaded by Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati. I am eagerly looking forward to the mesmerizing performances and the opportunity to showcase India's rich musical heritage with of course, a modern Gen Z touch."
With their blend of Indian roots and Gen Z flair, Pragati, Maahi, and Arjun are ready to shine at Cannes, proving that the future of Indian music is brighter than ever.