Saridon reworks its iconic jingle 'Sirf Ek Saridon' with Mayur Jumani

Saridon, a brand in the headache pain market, has launched 'Saridon Head and Body.' This new product aims to provide comprehensive pain relief for both headaches and body pain, addressing the needs of consumers seeking effective solutions.

Advertisment

The launch responds to the growing demand for pain relief options in a fast-paced world. Research indicates that 40% of people in India experience body pain, making this launch particularly relevant.

Additionally, Saridon’s collaboration with music producer Mayur Jumani marks a fusion of science and art, with Mayur Jumani revamping Saridon’s classic jingle to the new and catchy “Sirf Ek Saridon, Aur Har Dard Se Araam.”

Ritu Mittal, marketing and digital head for India at Bayer Consumer Health Division, stated, "We are excited to announce the launch of ‘Saridon Head and Body’ in collaboration with the very talented Mayur Jumani. His creative expertise and engagement with the audience perfectly aligns with our commitment of making innovative health solutions more accessible. In today’s fast-paced world, where individuals face increasing stress and demanding schedules, Saridon Head and Body addresses the growing need for effective and comprehensive pain relief. Music, just like Saridon Head and Body, can offer relief and comfort, enhancing overall well-being in a complementary way. This partnership highlights our dedication to advancing pain relief solutions and engaging with today’s consumers. Strategically, it allows us to use music’s emotional impact to amplify our brand message and reinforce Saridon's role as a trusted solution for comprehensive pain relief."

Mayur Jumani, music producer and composer, on the partnership: “Collaborating with Saridon for the launch of ‘Saridon Head and Body’ is a remarkable opportunity. As a music composer, I am dedicated to creating content that not only entertains but also adds value to people’s lives. Music has the power to heal and uplift, just as Saridon provides effective relief from pain. Revamping the classic jingle to ‘Sirf Ek Saridon, Aur Har Dard Se Araam’ represents a perfect fusion of music and wellness, and this partnership beautifully combines both elements to communicate a message of holistic pain relief.”