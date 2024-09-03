Saudi Arabia rolls out 'Spectacular Saudi' to captivate Indian tourists

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Saudi has introduced exclusive packages from 12 trade partners, tailor-made for Indian travellers.
Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia’ has launched its first-ever integrated consumer campaign for the Indian market - ‘Spectacular Saudi’. This campaign showcases Saudi Arabia's attractions, blending its rich history with modern developments.
Launching in English across the country, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ takes viewers on a journey through Saudi’s golden sands, pristine waters, and endless skies.
The campaign highlights Saudi Arabia's key attractions, including Diriyah's At-Turaif, the Red Sea, Al Balad in Jeddah, and Hegra in AlUla. It emphasises Saudi Arabia's cultural connection with India and invites Indian tourists, including couples and families, to explore the country's heritage and modern attractions.
Speaking on the campaign, Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations, cultures and gastronomy, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla – three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine. We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia.”
There are 330 direct weekly flights and 8 airline operators. Indians holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Those not eligible under the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the visa through 11 Tasheer Centres across India. Indian travellers can also apply for a free Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96 hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance on the Saudia Airline and Flynas website.