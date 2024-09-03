Saudi Arabia rolls out 'Spectacular Saudi' to captivate Indian tourists

Speaking on the campaign, Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations, cultures and gastronomy, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla – three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine. We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia.”