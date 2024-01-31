Savvytree bags digital marketing mandate of Kisaan se Kitchen Tak

The mandate will include performance marketing, content creation, and social media management.
Savvytree takes over Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak’s digital presence. Savvytree, a digital marketing agency based in Delhi, has announced that it has secured the entire digital marketing mandate for Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak (KSKT Agromart), a company promoting pure, naturally grown, and fresh agricultural products.
As part of the collaboration, Savvytree will lead KSKT Agromart’s digital
marketing efforts, which will include performance marketing, content
creation, and social media management. This strategic partnership aims to
spread KSKT Agromart’s message to a larger audience, raising awareness
about the importance of using pure and natural farming practices.
Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak distinguishes itself by promoting healthy living through their produce, promoting the cause of farmers, and empowering them in agriculture. The organisation actively encourages farmers to increase their income while discouraging the use of harmful chemicals in farming. By embracing sustainable and organic farming practices, KSKT Agromart contributes to the overall health of the environment while also ensuring the highest quality produce for consumers.
Recognising women’s critical role in agriculture, the organisation provides them with the tools and knowledge they need to become self-sufficient contributors to the farming community. This not only improves women’s economic status but also has a positive impact on the agricultural landscape.
In addition to leading Kisaan Se Kitchen Tak’s digital marketing efforts, the business strategy includes the formation, acquisition, or quiring of multiple business segments designed for specific products, customer segments, sales channels, and geographic areas. These distinct business units are linked by a unified backend supply chain, with shared functional teams such as marketing, finance, and IT.