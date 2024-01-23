Savvytree bags social media & creative mandate of Akihi, a vegan skincare brand

Savvytree will expand the skincare's brand message and reach a larger audience.
Savvytree, a digital marketing agency based out of Delhi has secured Akihi's social media & creative mandate. Akihi, a luxury vegan skincare brand, assigned Savvytree to boost its online presence and increase brand visibility in an ever-changing digital landscape.
Savvytree will expand the skincare's brand message and reach a larger audience. The agency will use its expertise in social media management, creative content creation, and photoshoots of products to improve Akihi's digital presence and engage with customers on a more personal level.
"We are honoured to have been chosen as Akihi's marketing partner," said Tanya Khatter, co-founder of Savvytree. "Akihi's commitment to luxury, vegan skincare is perfectly aligned with our values. We are excited to collaborate and bring our innovative strategies to the table, ensuring Akihi's continued growth in the competitive skincare industry”
Savvytree aims to position Akihi as a luxury vegan skincare brand by implementing data-driven strategies and staying on top of digital trends.