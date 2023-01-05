SBI General highlights importance of Health Insurance for savings through #BachatKaShortcut campaign

The videos under this campaign titled ‘#BachatKaShortcut’ showcase various humorous scenarios of customers undertaking numerous frugal measures to enhance their savings and reduce expenses. Series of these videos underline the fact in a humorous manner how most of us sacrifice small things in order to save some money. Through this campaign SBI General wants to empower India with a better and more productive idea to save money by saving taxes through health insurance. A comprehensive and adequate Health Insurance plan provides financial protection in the face of any medical emergencies. These emergencies not only take a toll on one’s emotional well-being but can also completely drain them financially. Hence, it is essential to plan your financial choices well, especially insurance related planning. This campaign therefore emphasizes on the fact that buying Health Insurance also comes with a key benefit that will help one save tax under section 80D of the Income Tax law.