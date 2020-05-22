SBI General Insurance assigns its creative mandate to Rediffusion Brand Solutions

Navonil Chatterjee, Jt. president & chief strategy officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions on the appointment said, “Winning SBI General Insurance is a triple treat for us! Firstly, General Insurance is a severely under-penetrated category in India, which makes it a planner's delight. The barriers to adoption are many and it is something that is sold and not bought. Eventually when one buys, it is still a grudge purchase. It's perceived as a waste of hard-earned money that is going to go needlessly down the drain, because nothing bad will ever happen to me and my valuable things! We not only have the challenging task of building the brand, but also the formidable onus of growing the category.