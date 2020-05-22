SBI General Insurance assigns its creative mandate to Rediffusion Brand Solutions

The agency won the mandate following a rigorously contested pitch.
SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies has assigned its creative duties to Rediffusion.
SBI General Insurance offers a wide range of insurance products and services, in the retail and commercial space. Its offerings include personal accident, home, health, travel and motor insurance in the retail space and aviation, marine, fire, package, liability insurance, engineering and construction in the commercial space.
On the partnership, Shefali Khalsa, head- brand, Corporate Communication & Website Sales, SBI General Insurance, said, “The brand affinity for SBI General is high amongst Indians. Completing a decade of operations in the industry, we believe it is the right time to re-focus on the brand identity and align with our digital focused infrastructure & outlook. Basis a defined brief, backed by detailed research, Rediffusion came up with a beautiful concept that resonated with our brand and was the best, of a good lot of pitch presentations. We are glad to have such an expert team onboard, backed by strong leadership, to manage this brand exercise from planning to execution."
Navonil Chatterjee, Jt. president & chief strategy officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions on the appointment said, “Winning SBI General Insurance is a triple treat for us! Firstly, General Insurance is a severely under-penetrated category in India, which makes it a planner's delight. The barriers to adoption are many and it is something that is sold and not bought. Eventually when one buys, it is still a grudge purchase. It's perceived as a waste of hard-earned money that is going to go needlessly down the drain, because nothing bad will ever happen to me and my valuable things! We not only have the challenging task of building the brand, but also the formidable onus of growing the category.
Rahul Jauhari, Jt. president & chief creative officer, Rediffusion Brand Solutions on the appointment said, “"SBI General Insurance combines the maturity and wisdom of SBI with the agility and energy of a young industry player. Their passion is infectious and we look forward to working with them in this exciting space."