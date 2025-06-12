SBI General Insurance celebrates generational wisdom in new Father's Day video

SBI General Insurance has released a Father’s Day video highlighting the lasting impact of a father’s guidance. The film shows how fathers across decades often say “No” with care and intention.

The film uses humour to show how a father's “No” stays consistent over time as a sign of care and responsibility. It ends with a modern-day father saying “Yes” to his children’s request for health insurance, showing a shift built on trust and understanding.

Talking about the digital film, Rathin Lahiri, head marketing and CSR at SBI General Insurance said “Through this digital film, we wanted to celebrate the deep, often unspoken love and wisdom that fathers impart through life’s simple moments. Just as a father’s ‘No’ is rooted in protection and care, our role as an insurer is to provide that same sense of security to families. We hope this film resonates with everyone and reminds us of the value of safeguarding our loved ones’ future.”

The Father’s Day film will be amplified across social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.