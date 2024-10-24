SBI launches ‘Celebrations Unlimited’ campaign for festive season

SBI, a public sector bank, has rolled out a campaign titled ‘Celebrations Unlimited’ for the festive season. Conceptualised by FCB Kinnect, the films highlight SBI’s multi-loan offerings, including Car Loans, Gold Loans, Personal Loans, and Loans against Mutual Funds.

Speaking on the campaign, G. S. Rana, DMD (Retail – PB & RE), SBI, said, “We’re not just offering loans, we’re empowering people to achieve their dreams. Festivities make even the smallest celebrations more joyful, and with the offerings we have, there’s no reason why loans can’t be celebrated as well.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “This is the time where you bring new joy into your life. Why let anything stand in the way, especially when the product is here to make it happen? So why not celebrate it? That’s exactly what we did.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “Relatability fosters a sense of connection and draws people closer to the brand. Many individuals share similar feelings about taking out a loan. FCB Kinnect has once again demonstrated how a simple insight can transform into a powerful creative idea that truly resonates.