SBI Life crowdsources personal messages for PPE kits

Messages, along with the name of the sender, will be attached to the PPE kits that will be delivered to frontline healthcare workers.
SBI Life Insurance has launched a social media drive encouraging citizens to thank the healthcare workers who are working on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. With the aim of ‘Protecting Those Who Protect Us’, the drive provides a platform for citizens to take part in COVID-19 relief effort from their homes.
One can simply log on to www.sbilife.co.in/WeCanWeWill and write a message to support these workers. There are multiple pre-written templates from which the users can choose (a message) and add their names. The users can then submit the chosen message, download, and share it on social media with (the hashtag) #WeCanWeWill. The user-generated messages will also be attached to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and delivered to the workers on the ground.
Speaking about the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand and corporate communication, SBI Life Insurance, says, “When the entire country is in lockdown, the frontline healthcare workers continue to work under harsh conditions, and rigorously fight the spread of COVID-19. As they walk the tightrope between the call of duty and personal safety, the nation looks up to their undeterred commitment in this battle against the pandemic. There is an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the healthcare workers, which the larger populace is raring to express. Recognising people’s need to thank these workers, the ‘Protect Those Who Protect Us’ initiative provides a platform wherein one can send words of encouragement for the frontline warriors from the safety of their home. SBI Life commits to deliver this message to the worker, and also provide PPE kits along with the message to ‘Protect Those Who Protect Us’."