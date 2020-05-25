SBI Life crowdsources personal messages for PPE kits

Speaking about the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand and corporate communication, SBI Life Insurance, says, “When the entire country is in lockdown, the frontline healthcare workers continue to work under harsh conditions, and rigorously fight the spread of COVID-19. As they walk the tightrope between the call of duty and personal safety, the nation looks up to their undeterred commitment in this battle against the pandemic. There is an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the healthcare workers, which the larger populace is raring to express. Recognising people’s need to thank these workers, the ‘Protect Those Who Protect Us’ initiative provides a platform wherein one can send words of encouragement for the frontline warriors from the safety of their home. SBI Life commits to deliver this message to the worker, and also provide PPE kits along with the message to ‘Protect Those Who Protect Us’."