SBI Life Insurance looks to foster fellowship with new anthem

The anthem 'We Can, We Will!' features 27 TV celebrities. It was conceptualised by Be the Bee and executed by Mindshare.
We're in the midst of a global pandemic. The Coronavirus has kept us inside our homes for more than three weeks now. Various brands are trying to keep people motivated during this tough time. SBI Life Insurance is one of them.
The company has rolled out an anthem titled 'We Can, We Will!'. It highlights the (nation's) cumulative willpower to sail through the ongoing crisis.
The anthem, which features 27 TV celebrities from various parts of the country, was conceptualised by Be the Bee and executed by Mindshare. In the anthem, the celebrities can be seen singing 'We Can, We Will!' from their respective homes in Hindi and regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese and Odia. The multiple languages reflect India’s diversity.
Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand and corporate communications, SBI Life Insurance, says, “The Coronavirus outbreak has thrown up multiple, unprecedented challenges for people from all walks of life, and the entire nation is exploring solutions to tide through this crisis. In these current times of self-isolation, the ‘We Can, We Will!’ anthem is our effort to lift the spirits of individuals, and remind them that as a nation, we need to stay together. With our collective willpower, we can and we will overcome the biggest of challenges.”
Amin Lakhani, chief operating officer, Mindshare South Asia, adds, “These are, indeed, challenging times for mankind. People from all walks of life have been affected in some way or the other. There’s massive uncertainty, anxiety, and boredom that is impacting our morale. This initiative is an effort to help uplift the spirit of our nation...”
Banibrata Goswami, chief creative officer and founder of Be the Bee, says, “We created this anthem of ‘Believe’ to have a pan-India connect, while keeping the phrase 'We Can, We Will!' as a constant in every version to denote that this philosophy binds the nation beyond its differences in dialect. And that India will stand together and ride this crisis with strength...”
Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance is also asking viewers to make their own videos, while lip-syncing to the anthem to foster the idea of fellowship during this challenging time.