SBI Life Insurance's new ad supports Indian contingent for Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Speaking about the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, “At SBI Life, we believe every dream is worth pursuing, no matter how insurmountable it may seem. This belief is at the heart of our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India, as we aim to amplify the stories of our remarkable individual para-athletes highlighting the importance of inclusivity and support in achieving success. Their journeys are not just about winning medals; they are about the power of dreams and the unwavering support from loved ones that helps turn those dreams into reality. This campaign is a tribute to their spirit and an extension of our brand purpose—to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones. By bringing these stories to the forefront, we aim to inspire millions to overcome their own challenges, knowing that SBI Life is there to support them every step of the way.”