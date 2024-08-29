SBI Life Insurance's new ad supports Indian contingent for Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights the incredible journey of three Indian Paralympians, showcasing their resolve to purse their dreams.
SBI Life Insurance, in its continued commitment to recognise the extraordinary spirit of Indian athletes, unveiled a new digital film as part of its support to the Indian contingent for Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The digital film aims to bring to life the inspiring stories of IRADDE the indomitable resolve of three exceptional athletes: Simran Sharma, para athlete - runner, Ashok Malik, para athlete- powerlifter and Mona Agarwal, para athlete- shooter.
The digital film showcases the extraordinary athletes in action, each of whom has faced and overcome significant challenges by pushing boundaries in their pursuit of excellence. Simran Sharma, a visually impaired runner, clinched silver in the 100m and 200m events at the 2023 Hangzhou Para Asian Games; Ashok Malik, a wheelchair-bound powerlifter, claimed gold at the Asia-Oceanic Para Powerlifting Championship 2022; Mona Agarwal, a wheelchair-bound shooter, secured gold at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup 2024.
The digital film’s narrative focuses on the perseverance of these athletes as they overcome challenges on their journey to success. The film subtly highlights the crucial role that the unwavering support from their families, coaches, and community plays in helping them reach their goals. These moments of determination and encouragement resonate with SBI Life’s philosophy, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye,' showcasing how the strength of loved ones empowers these Paralympians to break through barriers and achieve their dreams.
Speaking about the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, “At SBI Life, we believe every dream is worth pursuing, no matter how insurmountable it may seem. This belief is at the heart of our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India, as we aim to amplify the stories of our remarkable individual para-athletes highlighting the importance of inclusivity and support in achieving success. Their journeys are not just about winning medals; they are about the power of dreams and the unwavering support from loved ones that helps turn those dreams into reality. This campaign is a tribute to their spirit and an extension of our brand purpose—to liberate individuals to pursue their dreams by securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones. By bringing these stories to the forefront, we aim to inspire millions to overcome their own challenges, knowing that SBI Life is there to support them every step of the way.”
The campaign ties into SBI Life’s core value of being a dependable partner in life’s journey, showing that no dream is too far when supported by a strong foundation.