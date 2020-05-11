SBI Life pays homage to ‘Mothers’ on the frontline of battle against Covid-19

This Mother’s Day, SBI Life with their #MummyKahanHain campaign pays tribute to the unwavering spirit of mothers who are on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19.
SBI Life has unveiled a campaign called #MummyKahanHain that salutes the unwavering spirit of mothers who are on the frontlines battling COVID-19.
In this ad campaign, the life insurance major has come up with a heartwarming narrative that pays glorious homage to all the mothers on the frontline, who have been working around the clock to serve the nation. The video highlights the undying spirits of these unsung heroes, their determination towards battling the pandemic and the vigour to assist the needy. Moreover understanding the depth of how these mothers do all this even at the cost of risking their own lives and staying away from their loved ones.
The video, conceptualized by SBI Life and executed by WATConsult, aims to appreciate the resilience of mothers by featuring four frontline mother protagonists: Minal Dakhave Bhosale (Virologist), Neelam Ingale (Pilot), Shanmuga Priya T (Banker), and Shalini (Doctor). The video tries to catch a glimpse of their utmost efforts and the rigorous routine they have to go through every day during this fight against COVID-19. By presenting the lives of these four mothers who continue to make India proud with their persistence and fortitude, SBI Life brings out an effective message this Mother’s Day.
Talking about the campaign, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance, says “There is nothing as powerful as mothers love, the exemplary courage displayed by mothers working in essential services on the frontlines of this battle against Covid-19 is praiseworthy. We recognize the need to acknowledge the honourable roles played by mothers and the impact they have on our lives and the world. #MummyKahanHain is our humble heartfelt tribute to all the mothers who are untiringly working towards protecting the distressed while risking their own lives and staying away from loved ones. We hope that the real-life real stories of our frontline warriors will inspire the larger communities to recognize the silent sacrifices done by mothers and generate for them the much-deserved appreciation from all sections of the society.”
Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, adds that “On the occasion of Mother's Day, we wanted to salute and thank the 'mothers' who are at the forefront, compassionately standing for the entire nation, in this battle to fight against COVID-19. Serving in the best of their capacities as doctors, police, pilots, or more, they are selflessly and relentlessly working day and night to fight the ravages of this pandemic. Though the digital video showcases stories of just a few of these heroes, this step is in reverence to each one of them out there struggling to combat the global crisis, setting another brave example."