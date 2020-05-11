SBI Life pays homage to ‘Mothers’ on the frontline of battle against Covid-19

SBI Life has unveiled a campaign called #MummyKahanHain that salutes the unwavering spirit of mothers who are on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

In this ad campaign, the life insurance major has come up with a heartwarming narrative that pays glorious homage to all the mothers on the frontline, who have been working around the clock to serve the nation. The video highlights the undying spirits of these unsung heroes, their determination towards battling the pandemic and the vigour to assist the needy. Moreover understanding the depth of how these mothers do all this even at the cost of risking their own lives and staying away from their loved ones.