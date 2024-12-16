SBI Life’s new campaign shows how guaranteed returns empower dreams

SBI Life Insurance, a life insurance company, has launched a new TVC campaign titled Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do, centered around the meaningful benefit of its latest product offering 'SBI Life- Smart Platina Supreme', which provides financial security needed to foster the kind of confidence and self-belief to pursue individual aspirations.

Designed to resonate with the audience across demographics and age groups, the campaign narrates stories of confidence that individuals showcase to fulfill their aspirations, when they are financially secured through thoughtful financial planning. The TVCs highlight how life insurance solutions with guaranteed income can support those goals while responsibly honoring commitments toward their loved ones.

The core idea of the campaign—"Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do"—is built on the emotional insight of giving dreams the confidence to come true. It echoes SBI Life's philosophy of 'Apne liye. Apno Ke Liye' empowers customers to turn their aspirations into reality while ensuring a secure future for their loved ones. The short TV film—grounded in a relatable scenario demonstrating how guaranteed returns can empower individuals to stay true to their dreams, underscoring SBI Life's brand proposition—"Karo Poore Apne Iraade, Apno Se Kiye Sabhi Vaade.

The film opens showcasing the encouraging story of a couple rediscovering their dreams through thoughtful gestures. The film shows a husband fulfilling his decade-old promise of taking his wife to Paris —a momentous trip made possible through intricate financial planning and assured returns, highlighting how guaranteed returns can transform aspirations into reality and how robust financial planning can empower individuals to realise their aspirations without compromise.

The new campaign is an integrated marketing campaign that will leverage all media platforms to reach the audience i.e. across TV, Digital, PR, Radio, Cinema, etc.

Speaking on the launch of the new TVC, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, corporate communications and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "With our new product offering- 'SBI Life- Smart Platina Supreme', we aim to enable individuals to confidently plan for their life's key milestones, be it rekindling past dreams or building new ones. The thought behind the new TVC mirrors our commitment to provide a reliable launchpad to our customers to pursue their often-forgotten passions without any compromise, by combining protection with a trustworthy source of guaranteed pay-outs."

He further added, "At SBI Life, we understand that realising one's dreams are the definitive milestones that add meaning to life's journey. We ultimately aim to encourage individuals to chase their dreams, reminding them that with the right financial planning, no dream is too far. The 'Apne Iraadon Ko Smart Guarantee Do' TVC is our humble effort to encourage individuals to take the necessary steps to enable the realization of their dreams. The thought behind the TVC holds our brand's purpose of liberating individuals to pursue their dreams while securing the needs and aspirations of their loved ones."