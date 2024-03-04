SBI Securities launches Women's Day campaign titled Tum Shakti Ho, Tum Saksham Ho

Suresh Shukla, CBO, SBI Securities said, “This campaign goes beyond just celebrating women's achievements; it aims to empower them to take charge of their financial future. Women make excellent investors. Their patience, sincerity, and determination to be the best at everything they do, enable them to invest wisely and make good decisions. Our aim is to increase the number of woman investors and make India a gender-neutral nation with regard to investments. Women are very well capable of deciding for themselves and making independent choices and our latest video campaign, explains this in the form of a beautiful story of a woman who is independent and responsible.”