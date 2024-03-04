SBI Securities launches Women's Day campaign titled Tum Shakti Ho, Tum Saksham Ho

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to encourage women with aspirations to be more liberal in their investment decisions.
SBI Securities, a financial services firm, has proudly launched a women’s day video ad campaign, Tum Shakti Ho, Tum Saksham Ho, that encourages women to make decisions, including investment decisions.
The video presents an inspiring story of Sumitra, a dance teacher. She is a responsible citizen taking care of her family with a belief in giving back to society. However, when it comes to making financial decisions, she hesitates initially but later takes her first step in starting her investment journey. Her husband also shares the scene with her, encouraging her to start making independent financial decisions. The objective of the campaign is to inspire women to make their own investment decisions.
Historically, men have been labeled as decision-makers. SBI Securities has taken a step to inspire women to change this thought and give an equal opportunity to women with a belief that along with being caring and compassionate, a woman can be great at empowering their financial journey. Women represent SHAKTI which means POWER and SAKSHAM which means CAPABLE. This ad campaign aims to convey the message to all women that they are not just POWERFUL but also CAPABLE of following their passion.
A recent survey stated that about 39% of women invest in stock markets. This campaign aims to reach out to every woman with aspirations and motivate them to be liberal in their investment decisions.
Suresh Shukla, CBO, SBI Securities said, “This campaign goes beyond just celebrating women's achievements; it aims to empower them to take charge of their financial future. Women make excellent investors. Their patience, sincerity, and determination to be the best at everything they do, enable them to invest wisely and make good decisions. Our aim is to increase the number of woman investors and make India a gender-neutral nation with regard to investments. Women are very well capable of deciding for themselves and making independent choices and our latest video campaign, explains this in the form of a beautiful story of a woman who is independent and responsible.”
Through this campaign, SBI Securities aims to target women beyond metropolitan cities who have dreams of their own and work towards achieving those dreams. Also, they are encouraged to follow their heart and the strength to make independent decisions.
The video has been crafted in-house by the SBI Securities team. It is a campaign by the women and for the women. The campaign will be launched on SBI Securities' social media channels and YouTube.