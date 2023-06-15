SBI Securities teams up with 1702 Digital for App Store Optimization and SEO Services

The partnership will help SBI Securities leverage digital channels for client acquisition, making the onboarding process more streamlined and efficient.
Recognizing the pivotal role of a strong digital footprint in serving clients effectively, SBI Securities, India’s largest and most trusted banking conglomerate, has partnered with 1702 Digital, an esteemed digital marketing agency.
As part of the engagement, 1702 Digital will provide App Store Optimization (ASO) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to SBI Securities. This partnership aims to bolster SBI Securities' online presence, amplify visibility for their mobile application, optimize their website's search, and provide an enhanced user experience for SBI Securities' mobile app users.
SBI Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets and a part of India’s largest and most trusted banking conglomerate, the State Bank Group. Backed by the proud SBI lineage, today, SBI Securities stand synonymous with trust and reliability when offering investment solutions to investors across categories. With 1702 Digital's expertise in digital marketing, the partnership will help SBI Securities leverage digital channels for client acquisition, making the onboarding process more streamlined and efficient.
As a leading digital marketing agency, 1702 Digital specializes in helping businesses navigate the complex digital landscape with cutting-edge strategies and innovative solutions. With a team of experienced digital marketers, content creators, and developers, 1702 Digital offers a range of services. They bring a wealth of expertise in ASO and SEO, having successfully assisted numerous organizations in improving their online visibility and driving organic traffic. The agency is committed to delivering customized solutions that meet its client's unique needs and helping them achieve their online goals.
Moreover, 1702 Digital has also collaborated with SBI Securities to revamp their website, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with their brand identity and offers an enhanced user experience. The redesigned website incorporates cutting-edge technologies, intuitive navigation, and compelling content to engage and empower users throughout their digital journey.
1702 Digital is equally enthusiastic about the partnership and the opportunity to collaborate with SBI Securities. "We are thrilled to be working with SBI Securities, a prominent name in the financial sector," said Amit Panhale, CBO of 1702 Digital. "Our team is committed to leveraging our ASO and SEO expertise to help SBI Securities achieve their digital marketing goals. We look forward to delivering exceptional results and contributing to their continued success."