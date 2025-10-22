SBICAP Securities launches new campaign for financial empowerment

SBICAP Securities (SSL), part of the State Bank of India Group, has launched a new campaign titled #KaroKhudPeInvest to mark the festive season. The initiative aims to promote financial independence, particularly among young Indians and women, by encouraging them to take charge of their investments.

Advertisment

At the heart of the campaign is a short film depicting a warm interaction between a father and his daughter during Diwali preparations. In the film, the father encourages his daughter to start investing, telling her, “Diwali sirf ghar roshan karne ka nahi, apna bhavishya roshan karne ka bhi waqt hai” and “Sabse sahi investment hai khud par.” The exchange underscores the campaign’s message of empowerment and self-reliance.

Suresh Shukla, chief business officer, SBICAP Securities Limited, said: “This campaign is more than just a festive message. It’s a call to action – for young Indians to take control of their financial journeys and not wait for someone else to do it for them. The father-daughter story reflects the evolving dynamics of Indian families, where support and independence go hand in hand.”

The campaign seeks to challenge traditional perceptions about investing, simplify financial literacy, and encourage people to begin their financial journeys early. It also emphasizes that financial empowerment should be a part of personal growth and independence.

In addition to the digital film, SBICAP Securities is conducting webinars throughout the Diwali season to help first-time investors understand the basics of investing, smart portfolio building, and long-term planning.