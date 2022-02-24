Scaler dons Guy Fawkes masks, kidnaps tech execs, and spoofs US unis and IIT in a new spot

The edtech brand brands itself as superior to all these unis and “III” for the “exam of life” where skills trump a degree.
Edtech company Scaler’s new spot is quite the Abbas-Mustan thriller; Guy Fawkes masks, kidnappings of tech execs, making them take a tech test under a sharp timer and spoofing US universities and the IITs. It has caught many a folks’ attention.
Stop chasing degrees and certificates. Learn skills that give you the confidence to scale up and #CreateImpact. It’s time to build your identity and reprogram your career with real tech skills, says the brand in the YouTube description of the ad.
In the ad, you can see names like ‘CrookTech’ (Caltech?), BoastOn University (Boston University), Bragford University (Stanford University), and III (IIT).
Edtech brands in India, since last year (2021), have pivoted their communication to the lure of jobs post completion of the upskilling courses they offer. They’d earlier speak about the diversity of their courses, the deep specialisations on offer, the quality of the faculty, but placements were never the central focus.