Scaler launches its new brand campaign for hungry techies

The first film in the series highlights how everyone has dreams and aspirations, and fantasies about success and growth, but only those with a real hunger to achieve their dreams and goals succeed. Dreaming is not enough; you have got to push hard and work towards achieving your dreams. And that’s why Scaler programmes are rigorous. They demand not only aptitude but high hunger and drive from their learners. Scaler offers upcoming tech professionals the opportunity to overcome their career obstacles and challenges by creating an ecosystem of learning that enables them to tackle the dynamic challenges the industry presents to professionals. As the film progresses to portraying the boy shattering a wall, Scaler paints a notion of a harsh environment teaching the professionals to push their limits. The second and third films will be released over the next few days. They will continue this conversation and focus more on the solution that Scaler provides tech professionals in their upskilling journey, including industry mentorship and access to the latest technology. Through this campaign, Scaler wants to engage with techies who have a fire in their belly, are hungry to learn and are not just daydreamers. This is not just an ad campaign but a hunger test for 5 million techies out there.