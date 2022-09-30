Scaler partners with The Womb to disrupt tech education landscape

Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb, said, "Businesses of all sizes and across categories are going digital and are heavily banking on technology for its success, putting professionals in fields like software development, data science and business analytics in high demand. The worlds of business and technology are constantly changing the choice of career paths, and this is where a new-age education brand like Scaler has unique opportunities. As with any young brand and business, getting it right early is crucial for transformative growth. This challenge has escalated significantly with the ever-changing landscape of online education. And this is where we step in. The team at Scaler believes in doing things that have never been done before. So it was a great fit with what we believe and the work we create."