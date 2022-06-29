Scaler underlines the significance of mentorship and upskilling through its latest brand films

Rahul Karthikeyan, Scaler & InterviewBit, elaborated on the rationale behind the brand film. "Scaler is not just a learning platform for software professionals. It is an ecosystem of growth and passion. The relationships we build at Scaler between our learners, mentors, and instructors go far beyond academics. We strive to create much more than transactional relationships with all our stakeholders. The release of this film and our recently launched community living space, 'Scalerverse', further emphasizes our aim to enable a cohesive environment of growth and development for our learners. Building these relationships bears fruit in two ways for our learners. We have witnessed the immense success of all our learners, and with this new brand film to extend our highest regard to all their hard work and dedication that helped them succeed in their quest for knowledge and upskilling."