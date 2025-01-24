Scapia winter release mini-series features cameo by rapper SVDP

Scapia, a travel fintech company, has launched its Winter Release 2025 with a two-episode mini-series highlighting its latest features for travellers. The company has launched its winter release with two episodes featuring Akash (Kunal Bahn), Krysta (Kajol Chugh), and Sid (Perin Malde). The episodes highlight Scapia's new features for simplified visa applications and train bookings.

The mini-series highlights two common travel challenges: train journey chaos and visa application uncertainty. It features train journey elements, a custom track by Tamil Canadian rapper Shan Vincent De Paul (SVDP), who also appears in the video, and was shot entirely on a train for authenticity.

Reflecting on the collaboration, rapper Shan Vincent De Paul, who features in one of the films for a special appearance, recounts, “When we started working on this track, I wanted it to resonate culturally, using production that reflects the rhythm and vibrancy of our collective travel stories. We created this track using the sound of the train on tracks, which is instantly reminiscent of the joy, the nostalgia, and the bonds we form on these shared adventures. I’m thrilled to take the audience on this journey with this special project that allowed us to create something really special.”

The second ad film focuses on the stress of the visa application process, comparing it to the pressure of an important exam. It highlights Scapia's new features for simplifying travel, including train bookings and visa applications, to improve convenience and reduce stress for customers.

Scapia’s Winter Release includes 8 product launches, with these 3 key highlights: