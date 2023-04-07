Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and Reliance Jewels capture the 1000-years-old history of Thanjavur’s art & architecture

The film captures the beauty of Thanjavur, its architecture, its royal palace and its artistic traditions.
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Reliance Jewels & Scarecrow M&C Saatchi pay homage to Thanjavur – a mystical Kingdom and the cultural capital of spellbinding art and Dravidian architecture.
Along with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for Reliance Jewels, this is the fifth comprehensive endeavour to narrate thousand-year-old stories of India’s cosmic art, dance, culture, traditions and heritage.
The campaign conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi revolves around two young girls; a dance choreographer and her friend. The film captures the beauty of Thanjavur, its architecture, its royal palace and its artistic traditions through the musical journey of these two friends in precisely 3 minutes & 27 seconds.
The film has been produced by Sunil Nair of Thinkpot Productions with cinematography helmed by Harshvir Oberai, a renowned Cinepatographer known for Rocket Boys, Aarya, Navarasa.
The campaign also consists of print ads shot in the temples of Thanjavur by Tarun Khiwal, one of the most awarded and leading fashion photographers in India. The campaign also features product shoot which was shot by famous photographer Prathamesh Hembade.
Speaking of the campaign, Manish Bhatt, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi added “It often takes a 3-hour long feature film to capture the 1000 years old history, the tradition, the rich heritage, the dance culture, the ancient musical instruments, the Carnatic music and the many facets of Thanjavur. The challenge and the most delightful part of this campaign was to encapsulate all of this in precisely 3 minutes and 27 seconds.
Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, said, We are proud to present our Thanjavur collection this Akshaya Tritiya across India. It captures the essence of the rich heritage of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. Our thematic jewellery collections are an ode to the diverse culture of our country, and we are happy to continue our legacy with the launch of season 7.0. Our customers have always appreciated our thematic collections, and we are confident that they will love this one too.
Credit list:
Creative Team:
Manish Bhatt, Raghu Bhat, Kapil Tammal, Kunal Parkar, Lalit Sakurkar, Yuvraj Gorule, Uttam Kumar, Rohit Khedkar, Krupa Mehta, Kalpita Powale, Antara Shinde, Tanvi Deorukhakar, Yamini Rehal, Atul Mishra, Narendra Naik, Aashlesha Parab, Mansi Patil, Simran Tandon, Shreya Kshirsagar, Prachiti Borate, Sushmita More, Sakshi Udhwani, Varun Shah, Vasavi Parikh.
Account management:
Mangesh Mulajkar, Namita Gupta, Saransh Pandey, Nikhil Sawant
Studio:
Subhash Gade, Mangesh Kasekar, Vikram Dalvi, Sandesh Rane
Film credits:
Production House: Thinkpot
Managing Director: Geetha Chalattil
Executive Producer: Manoj Pillai & Sunil Nair
Creative Producer: Krithika Manohar
Music Director: Ambi Subramaniam
Singer: Sharanya Srinivas
Music Producer: Varun Murali
Music Director Manager: Pavan D