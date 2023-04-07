Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and Reliance Jewels capture the 1000-years-old history of Thanjavur’s art & architecture

Along with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for Reliance Jewels, this is the fifth comprehensive endeavour to narrate thousand-year-old stories of India’s cosmic art, dance, culture, traditions and heritage.

The campaign conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi revolves around two young girls; a dance choreographer and her friend. The film captures the beauty of Thanjavur, its architecture, its royal palace and its artistic traditions through the musical journey of these two friends in precisely 3 minutes & 27 seconds.