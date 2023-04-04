Scarecrow M&C Saatchi creates Fund Island for U GRO Capital

The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds.
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi created a one-of-its-kind 3D animation film, Fund Island for the launch of its GRO X App.
The film is about a business owner whose factory is at a standstill due to a shortage of funds. He sends an SOS via his cell phone, which is metaphorically represented as a message in a bottle. It is spotted and picked up by the messenger of the U GRO Capital realm, a pelican.
This message passes through a hierarchy – an analyst, represented by an ever-watchful rooster, and an emperor, represented by a sharp-eyed eagle. After due diligence of KYC and other processes by the team of data analyst roosters, the loan is approved.
The approval letter is put in the same bottle and fired through a cannon to quickly reach the business owner's cell phone. And all this is done in just a few moments. This shows that when a business owner is marooned due to lack of money, U GRO Capital’s GRO X App will give the funds swiftly so that the business owner gets the freedom to run his business non-stop.
Credits:
Creative Team: Manish Bhatt, Raghu Bhat, Kapil Tammal, Mustafa Kapasi, Lalit Sakurkar, Krupa Mehta, Kalpita Powale, Antara Shinde, Rohit Khedkar, Uttam Kumar, Umesh Dattaray, Simran Tandan, Mansi Patil, Shreya Kshirsagar, Tanvi Deorukhakar, Prachiti Borate, Sushmita More, Ashlesha Parab, Samruddhi Mahajan, Sakshi Udhwani, Shoni Surlakar, Janhavi Das
Illustrator: Deelip Khomane
Account Management: Mangesh Mulajkar, Paridhi Bathwal