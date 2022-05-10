Scarecrow M&C Saatchi’s MOM takes revision classes on Mother’s Day

It created awareness around it through a film and radio spot with the voice of Rohini Hattangadi.
After conducting sessions with experts from the ad industry for students during the pandemic, this Mother’s Day, MOM, a Scarecrow M&C Saatchi initiative, gave them a revision through a video message.
MOM (Method Of Madness) was started by the agency in 2012 to give back to the industry and inspire young minds. It is an ongoing attempt to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots of creative experience.
Under the aegis of MOM, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has conducted sessions, workshops, and reverse internship programmes at institutes like NID, Faculty of Fine Arts (MS University of Baroda), Raheja Art College, MICA, and Sophia College among others.
Manish Bhatt, the founder-director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “Shot and made entirely by the young blood of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the film celebrates the quirkiness of the ad industry in an equally disruptive style, where two emotions at the opposite ends of the spectrum are woven in a single film. Staying true to the essence of MOM (Method Of Madness) sessions."
Before the pandemic, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi had invited the students of art, design, and advertising institutes for comprehensive interactions, and to celebrate the work, views, and journeys of renowned and well-experienced stalwarts of the industry. There were five on-ground sessions that featured industry leaders like Shantanu Moitra, Juhi Chaturvedi, Rensil D Silva, Chetan Shashital, and Santosh Padhi.
During the pandemic, the series had to take a pause. It restarted in a virtual format during the second wave when the students and the industry were at an all-time low. The series 6 to 17 were done via Zoom on Saturdays, with participants that included students and advertising enthusiasts from India, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Indonesia.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, MOM has uploaded all the recorded Zoom Sessions on YouTube - ‘MOM – Method Of Madness’.
It created awareness around it through an audio and video message in the form of a film and radio spot with the voice of Rohini Hattangadi, known for her portrayal of Kasturba in Gandhi.
Rohit Khedkar is the director and cinematographer of the film and the entire film production has been handled by Scarecrow’s team. The music is composed and played by violinist Jeetendra Thakur. The film was shot in Igatpuri.