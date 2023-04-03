Schbang bags the social media mandate for ShareChat and Moj

The account will be handled by the company’s headquarters in Mumbai
Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company today announced that it had won the social media mandate for India’s leading multilingual social media and largest short video platform, ShareChat, and Moj. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the company’s headquarter in Mumbai.
Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, the parent company of ShareChat and Moj is India’s largest homegrown social media company, with over 400 million monthly active users. The platforms allow their users to connect with like-minded people and share their thoughts, experiences and creators to showcase their talent all within the comfort of their preferred language.
As part of the mandate, Schbang will be responsible for designing compelling social media and content strategies on ShareChat and Moj’s online channels among other marketing activities.
Commenting on the partnership, Mousumi Mishra, head of consumer marketing, ShareChat and Moj said, “As a homegrown social media company, we understand the need for a brand to craft content that resonates with this country’s ever so dynamic audiences. We are excited to partner with Schbang for our social media mandate and use their expertise in not just creating deeply engaging content but also to build loyal user communities on other social media platforms to help us grow as India’s most loved brands.”
Suraj Adhikari, head of business development, solutions, Schbang said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with ShareChat and Moj. Schbang's integrated approach, combined with a deep understanding of consumers will help the audience connect with the platforms in new and exciting ways. The platform is culturally rooted and reflects how Indians consume content. Schbang is also on a path to contribute to the digital wave in India, and Sharchat & Moj are the perfect platforms to understand this real India. We are proud to partner with them to inspire people to connect and create with others.”