Schbang bags the social media mandate for ShareChat and Moj

Suraj Adhikari, head of business development, solutions, Schbang said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with ShareChat and Moj. Schbang's integrated approach, combined with a deep understanding of consumers will help the audience connect with the platforms in new and exciting ways. The platform is culturally rooted and reflects how Indians consume content. Schbang is also on a path to contribute to the digital wave in India, and Sharchat & Moj are the perfect platforms to understand this real India. We are proud to partner with them to inspire people to connect and create with others.”