Schbang pays ode to entrepreneurs in new spot

The three minute long film released on World Entrepreneurs’ Day pays tribute to the journey, struggles, emotions and spirit of the entrepreneurs.
August 21 is a day dedicated to hustlers around the globe as World Entrepreneurs’ Day. A day to contemplate the contributions of many hackers who are paving the way for a better world. This year around, Harshil Karia, founder of Schbang, paid a tribute to all the entrepreneurs, their journey, struggles, emotions and spirit with a new video film - “Utth Jaa Rey”. The song was released by Ranveer Allahbadia, founder of The BeerBiceps, on his channel.
As the brand claims in a press release, the three-minutes-long song is aimed to take every entrepreneur on a roller-coaster ride of emotions. "Each line of this song sends a thousand goosebumps, not because of its choice of words and composition. Because it is true. Each verse depicts the journey, the moments, the phases you go through as an Entrepreneur. It will make you cry, smile, laugh and feel proud. It is an ode to the spirit and dedication and sends a strong message of getting up, and keep moving. It’s as if an entrepreneur’s life is woven into words and iced with music," the brand spokesperson shares.
The creators of the song are serial entrepreneurs themselves. The video features snippets of entrepreneurs like Priyanka Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala, Ritesh Agarwal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Tanmay Bhat – who have set an example by moving forward despite the setbacks and societal nuance.
The brand says, "This is not only a tribute to those who have made it big but also a strong message for all the aspiring ones. Now it is time to get up, for we have a long way to go."
The song is available on all major streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Wynk Music, Gaana.
Credits:
Singer: Harshil Karia
Lyrics & Composition: Harshil Karia
Music Production: Tallz
Produced by: Ranveer Allahbadia