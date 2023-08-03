Schbang wins the mandate for IIFL Home Loans

IIFL Home Loans is one of the leading tech-enabled non-banking financial companies (NBFC) that provides loans for affordable housing for purchase, construction, and renovation of their houses; secured loans to businesses for business expansion, working capital and other needs; and financing to real estate developers. IIFL Home Loans makes people’s, especially first-time home buyers belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Groups (LIG), aspirations of owning a home a reality while emphasising supporting green buildings and projects that help society achieve inclusive and sustainable development. The state-of-the-art IT infrastructure helps reduce costs, provide real-time customer data analysis, and improve control and underwriting functions while increasing customer reach and distribution capability.

The partnership with Schbang Delhi aims to harness the agency's creative prowess and expertise in social media management to enhance IIFL Home Loans' brand visibility, connect with the target audience, and drive business growth.

Giving a head start to the brand’s social media presence, Schbang Delhi executed an onboarding reel. The reel impeccably captures the brand’s essence and what it stands for - the comfort and familiarity of one’s home. Whether someone is sitting in a cross-legged position in a conference room or someone is found sleeping and saying, "Bas paanch minute aur!" (Just five more minutes!) The reel conveys how IIFL Home Loans offers a sentiment closer to your heart - the feeling of home.

Adding on the partnership, Madhvi Gupta, Head of Marketing and Social Impact at IIFL Home Finance Ltd., said, “In today's digital age, an effective online presence is crucial for any business to stay ahead. We are delighted to have Schbang on board as our digital partner. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and creative approach to brand building aligns perfectly with our vision. We believe this collaboration will significantly enhance our brand equity and enable us to connect with our customers more deeply.