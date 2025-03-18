Schengen visa approval sparks personality shift in Atlys’ new ad

Atlys, a visa processing platform, has released a brand film highlighting the relief and happiness of an Indian professional after securing a Schengen visa. The film shows an Indian professional’s excitement after securing a Schengen visa, from greeting colleagues in French to noticing “art” in office smudges. It highlights how removing visa uncertainties can make the travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.

According to data shared by the brand from the Schengen Statistics Portal, Indians lost around Rs 109 crore (€12.1 million) due to rejected visa applications. Of the 966,687 applications submitted by Indians, 151,752 were denied, often due to minor errors or unclear processes.

“For many, the dream of a European getaway is cut short by a sudden rejection they never saw coming,” says Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. “Our goal is twofold: simplify the visa process itself and bring back the excitement and anticipation that come with international travel. This new brand film and our reimagined Schengen experience are both part of that larger mission to make crossing borders easier and more uplifting for everyone.”

Atlys has updated its Schengen application process with step-by-step guidance, real-time appointment updates, and a “What If?” Simulator to assess different documentation scenarios and outcomes. The platform’s AI-driven system provides 24/7 assistance, and a fully managed option is available for those who prefer expert handling.