Schwarzkopf Professional’s campaign ft. Mira Kapoor uses ASMR & tech to simplify brand pronunciation

The ad film captures the brand’s essence by utilizing sound as its critical identification driver.
Schwarzkopf Professional, the professional arm of Henkel Consumer Goods has collaborated with Zoo Media to launch its campaign ‘Hair is Limitless’.
The brand film featuring Mira Kapoor, its first Indian hair muse, leverages ASMR to break down and simplify the pronunciation of ‘Schwarzkopf’ for Indian audiences, using only sounds commonly heard in a salon.
The initial phase of the campaign, also saw creators Dolly Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Diipa Khosla, take on the campaign’s Instagram filter that challenges users to pronounce hair-related terms and the brand’s name correctly, which created a buzz amongst their respective followers who followed suit.
This is an integrated campaign by Zoo Media’s agencies with FoxyMoron leading the campaign’s creative strategy and account management. Pollen facilitating, signing, and onboarding Mira Kapoor as the brand’s first Indian hair muse. The entire tech innovation for the campaign, from the Instagram filter, developed by Phosphene to the campaign website, developed by Noesis. Tech was executed within the network.
"Our latest campaign asserts our legacy and prowess with respect to the art of hairdressing in a trendsetting digital-first articulation. We intend to bring the brand story alive through sensorial stimulation, leveraging sound as a medium, to stay connected with our audiences in a relevant & meaningful manner. Mira is a key voice in beauty and fashion among urban audiences and netizens; she perfectly resonates with Schwarzkopf Professional’s values of authenticity, confidence and empowerment. We have integrated creativity, technology, strategy, influencers and media to deliver a powerful yet relatable message. The campaign looks promising and we are keen to build a strong & memorable connect with our consumers leveraging the power of sound marketing”, says Shama Dalal, head of marketing - Henkel Consumer Brands, India.
Commenting on the campaign, Prachi Bali, national head partnerships said, “If people can’t say the word, they won’t spread the word. Familiarity with the name of the brand at a salon makes it easier for consumers to relate to it. Tasked with that impactful insight, we at FoxyMoron had to work together with our best-in-class teams across the Zoo Media network to create this eloquent campaign. With the beauty category being FoxyMoron’s forte, we knew that we would have to be innovative with our approach and reach the consumers through multiple touch points to solve. And what better way to create recall than to break down phonetics using sounds from a salon. This campaign is a product of months of labour and most importantly collaboration. A lot of bold ideas were pitched and it’s a big win for us when brands with the stature of Schwarzkopf, believe in our unconventional ideas, to achieve their business goals in the Indian market. I am confident we will be creating more impactful campaigns with them in the future.”