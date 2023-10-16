Schwarzkopf's latest campaign #BreakTheRules encourages consumers to prioritise hair health

The campaign aims to break the stigma around how every at-home hair colour experience causes the three Ds- Dryness, Dullness and Damage.
Schwarzkopf, a leading hair color and styling brand, has launched a comprehensive campaign, #BreakTheRules and not your hair," for its Color Specialist range. The campaign aims to challenge the common perception that at-home hair coloring inevitably leads to dryness, dullness, and damage. It introduces Schwarzkopf's Color Specialist range, infused with moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and Omegaplex anti-breakage technology, which reduces hair breakage by up to 90%. The range includes a new Color Care System to ensure long-lasting color and an extra repair mask for post-color care.
The campaign, which will primarily run on digital platforms, features innovative pop-up media ads, CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) content, and an influencer-led ambush campaign. Schwarzkopf's goal is to change consumer expectations and challenge the perception that at-home hair coloring should mean compromising on hair health.
Shama Dalal, head of marketing at Henkel Beauty Care India commented, “Since our entry in the Indian market in 2001, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations, and complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change. We are excited to launch our first-ever digital campaign for Colour Specialist which highlights the importance of breaking the rules and choosing to not compromise with colour. This is a great starting point for us to create more engaging narratives in the at-home hair colour space through multiple touchpoints such as social channels, influencers, on-ground activations and more.”