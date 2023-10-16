Schwarzkopf's latest campaign #BreakTheRules encourages consumers to prioritise hair health

Shama Dalal, head of marketing at Henkel Beauty Care India commented, “Since our entry in the Indian market in 2001, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations, and complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change. We are excited to launch our first-ever digital campaign for Colour Specialist which highlights the importance of breaking the rules and choosing to not compromise with colour. This is a great starting point for us to create more engaging narratives in the at-home hair colour space through multiple touchpoints such as social channels, influencers, on-ground activations and more.”