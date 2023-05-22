Scrollin Media wins the digital mandate for Frugivore

The mandate includes formulating and executing social, cross-medium communication, performance marketing, and influencer marketing strategies.
Scrollin Media, a 360-degree marketing agency specializing in a digital-first approach, announced that it has won the digital mandate for Frugivore, a provider of premium fruits, vegetables, and artisanal food products Scrollin Media emerged as the successful winner following a multi-agency pitch and will be tasked with handling Frugivore's digital presence from their branch in Delhi.
The mandate includes formulating and executing social, cross-medium communication, performance marketing, and influencer marketing strategies that strengthen Frugivore's brand voice and presence in the market.
Speaking on the new mandate, Samridhi Goel, partner & CEO at Scrollin Media said, "We are proud to announce our partnership with Frugivore, an industry leader in redefining the online grocery and premium food and beverage space in India. Both of our teams are dedicated towards being thought leaders, so we're thrilled to be a part of this journey together. We believe that this partnership is going to produce some great results, and we both look forward to accomplishing even more success in the future.”.
Baani Chugh, partner & CCO at Scrollin Media said,"Furgivore’s product line is truly fascinating. Scrollin’ team is at par in gathering market information which will play a critical role in brand positioning.
We are all set to establish the brand with right marketing techniques, build substantial engagement and plan insightful campaigns"
Abhinav Jaggi, chief executive officer at Frugivore said, “We are excited to announce that we have partnered with Scrollin Media to expand Frugivore into the Indian market. With their expertise and commitment to providing superior brand and consumer-centric solutions, Frugivore is poised for success. We are confident that through our partnership, we will be able to introduce exceptional products that make life easier, as well as enhance our consumers' lifestyles.
Samyak Jaggi, COO, Frugivore said, “We are confident that Scrollin Media’s data-driven approach will help us not only enhance our digital presence but also drive growth and engage with our customers in new and exciting ways.