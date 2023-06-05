Seagram’s Royal Stag's latest campaign featuring Ranveer Singh embodies the spirit & attitude of the Generation Large

Seagram's Royal Stag has always exemplified the spirit of dreaming, achieving, and living it large. This year marks a major milestone as the brand embarks on a transformational journey with the launch of the new Live It Large campaign. This campaign embodies the spirit & attitude of today’s generation, the Generation Large that strives to re-define the paths to success. The impactful new campaign features Bollywood’s powerhouse Superstar Ranveer Singh, who today, is not just one of the biggest stars in the country but, also among the best actors of his generation. Exemplifying the attitude of the brand’s campaign, “We Want It All, We Want It Aaj. We Are Generation Large!”, Ranveer also perfectly illustrates Royal Stag’s evolved new philosophy – “It’s Our Life. We Live It large.” The film also features global cricketing stars, Suryakumar Yadav and AB De Villiers.