Sebamed celebrates the tenderness of firsts with #PehlaDiya Diwali campaign

Sebamed, the German skincare brand distributed and marketed in India by USV, has unveiled a heartfelt Diwali campaign that beautifully captures the tenderness of new beginnings - from a baby’s first smile to their first festival of lights. The digital film, titled #PehlaDiya, is a gentle reminder to celebrate with softness and mindfulness, inviting families to cherish quieter moments, tender touches, and the kind of care that turns festivities into lasting, loving memories for both babies and new mothers.

Advertisment

The campaign echoes Sebamed’s core philosophy that every “pehla” - every first step, first laugh, first Diwali - deserves gentle loving care. Through poetic visuals and emotive storytelling, the campaign beautifully translates the brand’s commitment to protecting delicate skin with its pH 5.5 science.

Philip Kuncheria, country head - Sebamed, shared: "As families embrace the arrival of their little ones, our commitment is to support that journey with care as nurturing and protective as a mother’s love—gentle, mindful and deeply rooted in science. Every first moment, from the womb to the world, holds profound significance. This Diwali, with our #PehlaDiya brand film, we honour those tender beginnings, inviting everyone to pause amidst the festive rush and celebrate with care. After all, the most precious gift we can offer this season is care that is truly kind and thoughtful.”

Shivi Chopra, co-founder - Her HQ Media shared… “As families welcome their new born, every first moment becomes a milestone filled with love and joy. This Diwali, #PehlaDiya shines a light on these beginnings, capturing how small gestures of care and thoughtfulness can make festivities more special when a newborn joins the family.”

With this campaign, Sebamed continues to redefine baby care storytelling by seamlessly blending science with emotion. By releasing the film exclusively on Instagram, the brand strengthens its bond with today’s digital-first parents, who find meaning in capturing and sharing the small, tender moments that define early parenthood.