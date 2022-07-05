Sebamed launches an all new campaign #FaceWashNahiTreatKaro

The campaign highlights scientific superiority of Sebamed acne care products and the relevance of pH 5.5 in preventing acne and reducing recurrence.
Sebamed, a German personal care brand with a legacy of over 50 years, launched yet another intriguing campaign “Face Wash Nahi Treat Karo” for its acne care portfolio. Focusing on educating and empowering consumers, the brand through its campaign draws attention towards the right method to use the product and also imparts new scientific knowledge that how its pH 5.5 and Montaline C40 helps in reducing acne recurrence as well; further urging the consumers to switch to scientifically superior “Sebamed Clear Face Foam” to get rid of acne and also to reduce recurrence.
The latest commercial by Sebamed showcases how a young woman had applied Sebamed clear face foam and was about to wash her face immediately like she does with any other face wash, then an expert nudges her to let it work for at least 3 minutes. The expert further explains that if Sebamed clear face foam is applied on the face for 3-5 minutes, its pH 5.5 and montalinC40, prevents acne and reduces recurrence.
This communicates Sebamed’s core value of honesty and on the face messaging, with the key proposition being ‘Sebamed Clear Face Foam: not only helps in getting rid of acne but also prevents recurrence
Commenting on the same Shashi Ranjan, head, Consumer business shares, “Beauty & Personal care is a key growth driver for us. We are thrilled to make more strides in this segment and to bring global expertise to the Indian consumers. Acne is a common problem encountered by a large percentage of our population at some point in their lives. Sebamed’s range of acne care products are highly efficacious which helps in getting rid of acne, hence through this campaign our goal is to provide reassurance to our consumers and bring back their confidence”
Jaydeep Shah, marketing head for Sebamed brands in India shared: “Staying true to Sebamed’s core proposition of #SirfScienceKiSuno, the campaign talks about how Sebamed Clear face foam has been scientifically formulated in a new format (foam instead of wash) , which not only stops acne but also prevents recurrence. We are sure it will resonate well with the discerning customers”
Dhaval Jadwani, business head, The Womb said "Sebamed Clear face foam is scientifically proven to stop acne and prevent them from reoccurring. The product formulation works best when massaged and kept on for 3-minutes for the science to work. Our focus was to deliver this message in simple, yet in an interesting manner. We created ‘Face wash, nahi treat karo” to shine the light on the right product and its right usage"