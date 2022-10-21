Sebamed launches insightful campaign for its baby care portfolio “Sebamed Baby, Jab Skin Ho Paper Thin”

Suyash Khyabya, creative head at The Womb stated, "With every campaign of Sebamed, we empower consumers with new scientific knowledge. And we've developed a brand tone which is affirmative and eye opening. In this baby care campaign, we wanted to highlight the sensitive and paper-thin skin of newborn. We wanted to sharply focus only on the skin and not get lost in the surroundings or clichéd fake emotions. Every shot we took, we made sure it looked and felt like a Sebamed shot rather than any competitors. It's a stark yet simple campaign which we're confident will resonate with mothers"

Flirting Vision was the production house behind the campaign