Sebamed launches latest campaign #UmeedNahiSach for its Beauty & Personal Care portfolio

Jaydeep Shah, vice-president- marketing, Sebamed said, “Beauty & Personal care segment is a critical growth driver for us and we strive to empower customers with the right knowledge enabling them to make the best choice for their skin & hair care needs. The problem we are addressing through the new campaign impacts a large group of people. The campaign #UmeedNahiSach talks sharply to discerning consumers as to how they are lured by promises and claims with the hope of solving skin & hair concerns. On the other end it re-emphasises its unique & core proposition of pH 5.5 products which is central to arresting these recurring concerns be it acne, hair-loss or dandruff.”