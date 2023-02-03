Sebamed launches latest campaign #UmeedNahiSach for its Beauty & Personal Care portfolio

The campaign reaffirms Sebamed’s commitment towards transparency in communication & providing science-backed skin & hair care products with pH 5.5 benefits.
Sebamed, a German personal care brand has launched another campaign #UmeedNahiSach for its beauty and personal care portfolio.
The campaign reiterates Sebamed’s commitment towards educating and empowering consumers with right information about their skin and hair concerns, and showcases why Sebamed products backed with pH 5.5 benefits are efficacious in solving their issues.
Commenting on the same Shashi Ranjan, country head, Sebamed shares, “We are committed towards creating a new paradigm in beauty & personal care segment keeping customers at the core. Over the years we have built a passionate team, that works on bold idea and solves real customer issues. Through #UmeedNahiSach campaign, Sebamed reiterates its commitment towards integrity in communication and urges consumers to switch to Sebamed range of Skin and Hair care products that really works. I am sure this will resonate well with our audience.”
Jaydeep Shah, vice-president- marketing, Sebamed said, “Beauty & Personal care segment is a critical growth driver for us and we strive to empower customers with the right knowledge enabling them to make the best choice for their skin & hair care needs. The problem we are addressing through the new campaign impacts a large group of people. The campaign #UmeedNahiSach talks sharply to discerning consumers as to how they are lured by promises and claims with the hope of solving skin & hair concerns. On the other end it re-emphasises its unique & core proposition of pH 5.5 products which is central to arresting these recurring concerns be it acne, hair-loss or dandruff.”
Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb said “Sebamed doesn't beat around the bush. It talks straight, it talks honest, and it talks the truth. Sebamed is a challenger brand and will keep questioning the status quo. That's the tone we have maintained for the brand. Through this campaign "Umeed Nahi Sach", our attempt is to show the honest mirror to consumers by helping them choose the right products for 'true' real results. We've incorporated the sound of the shankh in the end which sonically signifies that Sebamed stands for Truth and Truth always wins!”
Dhaval Jadwani, business head, The Womb said “Sebamed is a brand built on science of pH 5.5, honest promise and proof of its delivery. Not just for a product but across the portfolio. As marketers, advertisers and as consumers, we have all been exposed to many promises or well organised deception of what our personal care products can deliver. However the truth is far from these promises. Our focus with this campaign was to acknowledge the consumers disappointment and present the trust Sebamed can deliver on.”