Sebamed launches womb-to-world campaign for baby skincare range

Sebamed, the German skincare brand distributed and marketed in India by USV Private, has launched a new campaign for Baby Sebamed, their specialised baby care range. Created by Leo India, the campaign highlights a baby’s journey from inside the womb to their very first breath in the outside world.

Bringing the world closer to the womb, Sebamed’s campaign features raw and real visuals of smiling foetuses nestled safely in the womb – a setting that beautifully mirrors the purity, comfort, and protection that the brand offers with its pH 5.5 science-backed formulation. This authentic depiction is a first in the category and sets a new benchmark in baby care communication.

The film is set to a soulful track composed by singer-songwriter Taba Chake, reinforcing the warmth and emotional depth of the message – that from the very first moment, a baby deserves the most gentle, scientifically developed care.

Philip Kuncheria, country head - Sebamed, shared: "As your baby takes their first breath in a new world, from the quiet safety of the womb to the wonder of your arms, their delicate skin deserves that same gentle protection, with the power of pH 5.5. This campaign captures that beautifully in a real & raw form, touching an emotional chord with parents & parents-to-be. It’s more than a product; it’s our commitment to you and your little one – a trusted partner in love, protection, and every precious moment from day one."

Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo - South Asia, added:

"We really wanted to bring to life Sebamed’s promise of science-backed skincare. Inspired by real visuals of babies inside the womb smiling, cocooned in comfort, we captured the purest form of protection and care. That’s exactly what Sebamed aims to replicate with its science-backed baby care range. This is the first time that a campaign in this category has shown a raw depiction of the lead-up and period of birth, without losing its warmth and tenderness.”

The campaign conceptualised by Leo, produced by Footloose, and directed by Indrashish Mukherjee, is live across multiple platforms including digital and outdoor media.