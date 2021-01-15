Sebamed offers free pH testing kit with its soap now

A front page ad in major newspapers including Times of India offers users a free at-home pH testing kit on purchase of the soap.
Sebamed's latest ad in the Times of India offers users a free pH testing kit when they purchase the soap from the website. The latest print ad in Times of India and other papers shows the pH scale but notably missing in the ad is the mention of rivals and the bar of Rin soap at a high pH.
This comes after the The Bombay High Court restrained Sebamed’s advertising campaign that targeted soap brands of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) – Dove, Pears and Lux. The campaign also named Santoor soap, which belongs to Wipro Lighting company.
Sebamed's initial campaign was created and executed by the agency The Womb. The rival brands were named in both the print and digital ads. Such was the discussion around this campaign that HUL released its own prints ads for Dove and Pears, wherein it reiterated their core messaging of gentleness and purity respectively.