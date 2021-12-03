Sebamed tackles 'conditions apply' clause in new shampoo ad

A satirical, tongue-in-cheek take on misinformation peddled by hair care brands- this latest commercial by Sebamed takes place in a courtroom, where the personification of the commonly misused ‘Conditions Apply’ is facing a trial! A judge questions ‘Conditions Apply’, who pleads not guilty to all the charges and puts the onus squarely on the hair care brands for hiding the truth from consumers. This is in consonance with Sebamed’s core values of honesty and clear- eyed messaging that ‘no shampoo or soap can regrow lost hair, but you can prevent further hair loss by using scientifically superior shampoo with pH 5.5 benefits.’

Commenting on the campaign, Shashi Ranjan, Head- Consumer Business, shares, “Hair loss is one of the biggest concerns for both male and female consumers. Sebamed continuously conducts consumer studies to understand hair concerns and formulates efficacious solutions with pH5.5 benefits. Through “#NoConditionsApply” campaign we are addressing the need of discerning consumers by unravelling the truth behind anti hairloss product claims. We are confident that our honest and differentiated messaging around hair loss will resonate with our audience.”

Sebamed’s series of thought-provoking efforts in the skin, hair and baby care space with campaigns such as #PrathamSnanSe, #FilmstarsKiNahiSciencekiSuno, #SirfScienceKiSuno, etc. has nudged consumers to ask unasked questions by creating a culture of enquiry.

Sebamed products are marketed in India by USV Private Limited. USV Private Limited is a leading pharmaceutical player with over six decades of impeccable legacy driven by its strong credo values and commands leadership positions in diabetes and cardiac therapeutic segments in India.