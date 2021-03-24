Sebamed takes science-led marketing forward with pH campaign for hairfall

Kawal Shoor, creative partner at The Womb, stresses that the right pH is absolutely crucial for the scalp, as we sometimes forget that it (the scalp) is also skin. “Harsh shampoos peel off the protective layer from the scalp, leading to potential hair loss. Also, in many parts of India, we are forced to take a bath with hard water, and hard water’s pH is close to 8.5. That is why we hear so many people suffer from hair loss in hard water markets. So, pH is as relevant for proper hair care, as it is for skin care.”