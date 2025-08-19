Sebamed turns nail art into a tiny billboard highlighting scalp health

Sebamed has launched a creative activation titled The Smallest Nail Art Campaign, aimed at drawing attention to scalp health and dandruff-related itch. The initiative uses nail art as a medium to convey the message, tapping into the common habit of scratching the scalp with nails when it itches.

As part of the campaign, Sebamed partnered with Belissimo Nail Studio in Khar, Mumbai, where 30 lifestyle and beauty influencers participated. Their nails were painted with hyper-detailed micro nail art designed to reflect dandruff discomfort and the urge to scratch, while also underscoring the importance of seeking effective scalp solutions.

The campaign extends Sebamed’s focus on raising awareness about dandruff, shifting attention from flakes to the underlying issue of scalp itch and health. By using nails - the very tool people instinctively use to scratch - as a visual medium, the initiative aims to create a conversation around scalp care in an unconventional way