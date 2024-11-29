Sebamed unveils new campaign focusing on layers beneath the surface

Sebamed, the German skincare brand marketed by USV, has launched its new campaign, ‘Project Skin Deep.’ The campaign focuses on the deeper layers of skin, highlighting the importance of effective skincare beyond surface-level beauty.

The campaign showcases microscopic images of healthy skin before and after using Sebamed products. These images highlight the effectiveness of Sebamed's science-based approach to skincare. Unlike traditional beauty campaigns that use edited visuals, Sebamed focuses on unfiltered, scientific evidence to demonstrate skin health.

Sebamed’s campaign runs across digital screens and billboards, encouraging consumers to demand better skincare. Produced with Leo Burnett, the campaign combines creativity with scientific accuracy to challenge traditional beauty standards.

Karan Goel, marketing head, Sebamed India, shares: “Too often, skincare campaigns focus solely on immediate visible results. At Sebamed, we believe true beauty stems from healthy skin - inside and out. This campaign empowers consumers with the knowledge that long-term skin health is the foundation of lasting beauty. ‘Project Skin Deep’ underscores our unwavering commitment to science-backed skincare and informed choices.”

Sachin Kamble, co. chief creative officer, Leo Burnett - South Asia, adds: “With ‘Project Skin Deep’ we took the bold step of doing an actual biopsy of a skin cell before and after using Sebamed products and then went on to integrate it into the visual narrative of the campaign. Each image is a glimpse into how beautiful, complex yet intriguing each skin cell is and the profound impact of Sebamed. At Burnett we believe in the power of authenticity in storytelling and this campaign is the best example integrating science, design, technology and creativity.”