Sebamed's #pHmatters campaign: Hair loss gets the last laugh

Suyash Khabya, creative head at The Womb - “The campaign has a unique presentation of humour, without trying too hard. It’s simple yet unignorable. In an absurdist situation of a funeral, a father is eulogising his son. However, as the ad progresses things take an interesting turn as he starts speaking about ‘regrets’ in the same breath as ‘hair loss’. The plot is engaging and the brand messaging bang on. Apart from the master film, there are interesting, witty 10 seconders, an OOH campaign and more digital ideas.