Second brand to sign on The Great Khali's strength...

Commenting on the initiative, Madhur Agarwalla, director, Maithan Steel, said, “It is critical to sustain a strong identity in consumer’s mind and Maithan’s association with one of the greatest strength icons of the world will, indeed, enhance the brand’s impact on consumers. We have a series of seven TVCs for this campaign. It has been skillfully created serving both the purpose of giving consumers a light note of fun and educating them about the brand and its key message. Through innovative marketing strategies, we aim to be the most consumer-preferred brand when it comes to the iron and steel industry.”