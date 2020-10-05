Second brand to sign on The Great Khali's strength...

In 2015, the Indian wrestler endorsed Ambuja Cement. Now, Maithan Steel has signed him. He also endorsed chocolate brand Nestlé Munch in-between.
Remember the 2015 Ambuja Cement campaign featuring Indian wrestler and WWE superstar Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali? In the documentary-style ads, Khali looked tense because the strength that brought him fame and recognition was now breaking the walls of his house, quite literally.
We have now spotted another brand using Khali's power to showcase the strength of its product. Iron and steel brand Maithan Steel unveiled its revamped identity of ‘Nirmaan ka Maandand’ with the launch of a new advertising campaign starring Khali.
Meanwhile, in-between (in 2019), Khali was seen sharing the screen with actor Ishaan Khattar in a new spot for Nestlé Munch (chocolate bar). The film opened with Khattar's stunned reaction after seeing his date and her chaperone Khali. Khattar's date then asks him to sit next to her on a 'shikara' (Kashmiri boat). Under-confident and afraid, Khattar bites into a Nestlé Munch Nuts bar and conceives an idea to save the date.
A press release issued by Maithan Steel states that on its completion of almost two decades in the iron and steel industry, the brand has taken an initiative to educate the consumers about today’s market with the new TVC. In the post-COVID era, considering the significant transition in the market, especially in terms of consumers’ increasing propensity to buy more ‘value-centric and samajhdaar’ products, the company is focusing full-fledged on highlighting its strong, flexible and smart product profile.
While iron and steel commodities are the backbone of people’s houses, most Indians are not much aware when it comes to the choice of right TMT. Maithan Steel is aiming to drive mass consumer awareness in association with Khali, who will educate and inspire consumers on (purchasing) strong steel.
The TVC talks about the quality and state-of-the-art technology that makes Maithan Steel one of the strongest steel available in the market. The brand has collaborated with Khali to re-establish the core value of its strength to enable the consumers to make a ‘strong, flexible and samajhdaar’ choice...
Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the TVC will go live in Hindi, Bengali and Assamese, and target markets of east and northeast India. The campaign will be promoted through print media, outdoor advertisements and television channels, along with the digital platforms of Maithan Steel.
Eyeing the huge opportunity in iron and steel market, Maithan Steel aims to re-establish its position of strength and value with Khali. Maithan Steel has a prominent presence in markets like Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern UP, along with northeast India.
Commenting on the initiative, Madhur Agarwalla, director, Maithan Steel, said, “It is critical to sustain a strong identity in consumer’s mind and Maithan’s association with one of the greatest strength icons of the world will, indeed, enhance the brand’s impact on consumers. We have a series of seven TVCs for this campaign. It has been skillfully created serving both the purpose of giving consumers a light note of fun and educating them about the brand and its key message. Through innovative marketing strategies, we aim to be the most consumer-preferred brand when it comes to the iron and steel industry.”
“We are glad to associate with Khali for our campaign. As he re-establishes our value of strength, this, in turn, will help us engage better with our consumers, thus re-instilling the sense of trust, strength and dependability in them for Maithan Steel,” he added.