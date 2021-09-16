Second part of #SiwaySRK keeps the audience guessing - and hooked

After expressing his ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out, for the uninitiated) for not having a show on the Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh Khan now pitches different genres to the leading OTT platform in the second part of the #SiwaySRK campaign. The promotional teaser has left fans guessing if it is hinting at an OTT debut for the Bollywood star, or just promotions for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).