Second part of #SiwaySRK keeps the audience guessing - and hooked

Disney+ Hotstar’s promotional teaser, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, keeps audiences speculating on the Bollywood star's OTT debut.
After expressing his ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out, for the uninitiated) for not having a show on the Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh Khan now pitches different genres to the leading OTT platform in the second part of the #SiwaySRK campaign. The promotional teaser has left fans guessing if it is hinting at an OTT debut for the Bollywood star, or just promotions for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).
In the ad film, we see Khan pitching different genres for his debut on the streaming platform. However all the ideas are rejected as other stars are already doing them - Ajay Devgn is doing a crime drama series and Saif Ali Khan is doing horror comedy.
The film ends in a cliffhanger, leaving audiences waiting for the next part of the campaign. The teaser serves its purpose, as it has left fans curious and speculating with a ‘to be continued’ sign.
It is conceptualised by All Things Small, directed by Ayappa and produced by Early Man Films.
The campaign gained more momentum as other Bollywood stars, like Salman Khan, shared the video post on their social media handles.
Disney+ Hotstar released the first part of the campaign on September 11, 2021. In that film, he is seen experiencing FOMO for not being on Disney+ Hotstar, as other actors like Devgn, Saif, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt have already appeared on the streaming platform.
Commenting on the campaign, Santosh Hegde, director, brand marketing, Disney+ Hotstar, had said that this “audacious creative process” will propel the next phase of growth for the streaming platform.
In a LinkedIn post, Hegde said, “... I couldn't have asked for a better way to validate the decision I took 10 years back, to go down the rabbit hole called 'marketing'. This is the kind of campaign any budding marketer dreams of. Does it seem worth the effort that went in! Hope the Qayanat shows some love now!”