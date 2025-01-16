Senco Gold & Diamonds launches wedding campaign on tradition and heritage

Garage Worldwide and Senco Gold & Diamonds have come together to launch a new film for the wedding season, titled “Khushiyon ki Reet” (Tradition of Joy). Senco, with over 160 showrooms across India, is expanding beyond West Bengal. The new campaign highlights its heritage and adapts to modern trends. The campaign aims to appeal to modern Indians who value tradition and contemporary styles.

The film depicts a young bride who recreates her grandmother’s wedding necklace from an old photo album using Senco’s craftsmanship, highlighting tradition and family connections.

Joita Sen, director and head of marketing and design at Senco Gold & Diamonds said: "At Senco Gold & Diamonds, every piece we create is a celebration of history, innovation, and the enduring happiness that comes from both crafting and wearing something truly special. Khushiyon Ki Reet encapsulates the very soul of our brand and our deep connection with customers. Having grown up in Kolkata, I have witnessed the immense brand equity that Senco has enjoyed for decades as a premium jewellery brand. This campaign for the Vivaah Collection reflects our seamless blend of heritage and modernity, appealing to a new generation of Indians who joyfully rediscover the beauty of traditions in contemporary ways. It beautifully tells the story of love, legacy, and the timeless allure of exquisitely crafted wedding jewellery, showcasing the special bond between a grandmother and granddaughter"

Raj Nair, CCO of Garage Worldwide, said: “I grew up in Kolkata. I am well aware of the brand equity that Senco has enjoyed as a premium jewellery brand for decades in Kolkata and West Bengal. To be able to work on a brand that one has known since decades is a charming opportunity in itself. The chemistry with the brand team that was in play from day 1 has resulted in this campaign for the Vivaah Collection. This is the first in a series of initiatives that Garage will bring alive to connoisseurs of contemporary, artistic, exquisitely crafted gold and diamond jewellery. Senco has an amazing tradition of creating beautifully crafted pieces of jewellery and this story focuses on the love for beautiful wedding jewellery shared in a sweet story between a grandmother and her granddaughter which has been beautifully brought to life by the director Priyanka Ghose and producer Akhil Iyer of Artists Collective.”

Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO of Garage Worldwide, added: “It was a fantastic collaborative effort from the Garage and Senco teams. Weddings are one of the biggest occasions for jewellery buying and in a true Indian tradition, we wanted to capture the individuality of today’s bride and at the same time her relationship with the oldest member of the family.”