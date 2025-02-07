Senco Gold & Diamonds links jewellery to unspoken love in new ad

Senco Gold & Diamonds has launched its new campaign, "Expressions of Love", focusing on non-verbal communication and the significance of jewellery in expressing emotions. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the brand introduces three collections—Facets of Love, Berry Lovely, and Ice Cube.
The campaign depicts everyday moments like a couple at dinner, a family exchanging glances, or a loved one's smile, highlighting non-verbal expressions of love. Senco’s jewellery is positioned as a symbol of these connections, reinforced by the tagline "Expressions of Love."
"At Senco Gold & Diamonds, we believe that love is best expressed in the little things—the unspoken moments, shared glances, and quiet gestures that hold the deepest meaning. Our new Valentine’s collection, 'Expressions of Love,' captures this essence through timeless designs that celebrate the beauty of enduring bonds. With every piece, we aim to help our customers cherish and commemorate their unique stories of love, making this season truly unforgettable," said Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold & Diamonds.