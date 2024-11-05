Senco Gold & Diamonds names Kartik Aaryan brand ambassador for its men's line

Senco Gold and Diamonds, one of the jewellery retail chains of India, has announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for its men's jewellery range - Aham.

Advertisment

With a new campaign, the brand has launched an exclusive range of its crafted collection ‘Regalia’. The actor will be seen flaunting his unique style, paving the way for modern man to up his style quotient with rings, bracelets, cufflinks, ear-studs, chains, and pendants as part of the newly launched range for men. This collection aims to inspire men to embrace jewellery as an essential part of their personal style.

Talking about the announcement, Joita Sen, director, Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “We are happy to welcome Kartik Aaryan to the Senco family as the new face of our men's brand Aham. As we see a rising trend in men for stylish jewelry, he is the perfect brand ambassador to be the style inspiration for men's fashion. An icon for the new generation, his versatility and willingness to embrace changes and to experiment are values that resonate with Senco as a brand. He is the ideal fit for relaxed masculine luxury. His charm effortlessly blends sophistication with approachability, making him relatable to younger, style conscious consumers. His cultural relevance adds to appeal while his charisma makes the association feel personal, modern and aspirational.

Excited about the new partnership, Kartik Aaryan, expressed, "Jewellery today isn't just for women, but a powerful form of self-expression for everyone. When I wear a piece that reflects my style, it boosts my confidence and shows the world a different personality. I am thrilled to partner with Senco Gold & Diamonds for their stunning Aham collection. Aham's designs are understated yet sophisticated. Their commitment to quality and design is impressive and I am excited to showcase this exceptional collection and connect with more men who, like me, value style with a touch of individuality.”

The partnership will be marked by a series of promotional campaigns, including digital marketing initiatives, and social media engagement, allowing fans and customers to connect with both Kartik and the brand. The brand has also partnered with the actor's movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for in-film promotions.