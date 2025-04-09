Senco Gold & Diamonds pays tribute to karigars in new campaign

Senco Gold & Diamonds has launched a new campaign titled ‘Khushiyon Ki Reet – #ApkaShukriya’, focusing on the brand’s master karigars. The campaign acknowledges the artisans who craft the brand’s jewellery and highlights their role in shaping its designs over the years.

Advertisment

The campaign also marks the launch of Senco’s Khushiyon Ki Reet Collection, featuring a new range of gold, diamond, polki, and antique jewellery. The collection showcases work by Senco’s karigars, combining traditional designs with modern elements.

“Aap ka Shukriya campaign is an ode to Karigars and the craftsmanship that SENCO’s legacy is built on. Senco means design and superior craftsmanship for over 85+ years. We thank our Karigars for their dedication and being with us through generations.,” said Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds.